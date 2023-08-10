LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – This week’s severe weather has caused Lewis County to declare a state of emergency as of Wednesday, August 9.

Flooding and the recent tornado in Turin have made emergency management officials make the declaration around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. There has been flooding in the towns of Watson and Greig.

County officials are also looking into releases from the dam at the Stillwater Reservoir in Herkimer County. That reservoir impacts water levels throughout Watson and Greig.

The town of Greig also declared a state of emergency due to flooding. This declaration was made retroactively as of Monday, August 7.

Heavy rains caused a flood warning for the Beaver River and its tributaries. The state of emergency will allow the county villages and towns to get disaster relief funding if public damage exceeds $110,000.

The state of emergency can last for 30 days, but can be rescinded with a declaration.