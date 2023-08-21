ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Police announce that Acting Superintendent Steven Nigrelli has appointed Major Brent Davison as the 28th Troop Commander of Troop B on Monday, August 21. He comes to the position from New York State Police Traffic Services at Division Headquarters.

Troop B covers the north country, which encompasses St. Lawrence and Franklin counties. Davison has been part of the state police since he entered the academy in late October 1996.

Major Davison grew up in Mooers Forks in Clinton County. He is only the second Troop B Commander to have been born and raised in the North Country. His family resides in Clinton County. Major Davison is also a Permanent Deacon in the Diocese of Ogdensburg.

I’m honored and privileged to return to Troop B, where I spent most of my career. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve with the men and women of Troop B as Troop Commander and take the responsibility very serious. I look forward to once again serving the people of the North Country. Maj. Brent Davison, NY State Police Commander Troop B

Troop B has 20 stations, serving the public in five counties, including Clinton, Essex, Franklin, St Lawrence and Hamilton. Major Davison’s appointment to Troop Commander was effective Thursday, August 17. He replaces Major R. Anthony Oliver, who was appointed as Director of Training in Albany.