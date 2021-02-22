State Police arrest 2 St. Lawrence County men for illegal drugs, weapons following traffic stop

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two St. Lawrence County men were arrested in Ogdensburg following a New York State Police traffic stop.

State Police confirmed on Monday that Ryan L. Moore, 30, of Canton and Kevin J. Brainard, 32, Ogdensburg, were arrested on February 19 following a traffic stop.

According to NYSP, Moore, the vehicle’s driver was found in possession of metal knuckles. Brainard was found in possession of a quantity of acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate.

State Police confirmed that Brainard was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Ogdensburg City Court.

Moore was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree due to a previous conviction. He was virtually arraigned by the Massena Town Court and released on his own recognizance. Moore is scheduled to return to Ogdensburg City Court at a later date