OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 36-year-old Canton man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on Friday, August 25.

New York State Police arrested Jay Brown after 9:30 p.m. Friday after a traffic stop. Troopers observed a 1999 white Ford Econoline E350 with an inoperable headlight. Authorities started a traffic stop on Patterson Street in the City of Ogdensburg.

State police interviewed the driver, who was identified as Brown. When officers searched the registration of the vehicle, it was reported stolen out of Gouverneur. The vehicle was towed to state police barracks in Gouverneur and secured, and the Village of Gouverneur Police Department were notified about the found stolen vehicle.

Brown was arrested and transported to the state police headquarters in Ogdensburg for processing. He was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and a number of traffic stops. Brown was arraigned in the City of Ogdensburg where he was remanded to St. Lawrence County Jail in lieu of $500 cash or $2,000 insurance bond.