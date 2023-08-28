CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 21-year-old Canton man is facing alleged driving while intoxicated charges after an accident in St. Lawrence County on Saturday, August 26.

New York State Police charged Nicholas James after reporting to an incident around 11:38 p.m. Saturday. Troopers responded to County Route 35, in the town of Potsdam for a property injury accident. Authorities arrived on the scene and interviewed James, who was operating the vehicle.

He stated he was driving too fast when he lost control of his vehicle and struck multiple poles. While interviewing James, he was showings signs of impairment. A trooper-administrated standard field sobriety test, which he failed.

James was arrested and transported to the state police headquarters in Canton for processing. At the station he submitted to a chemical test providing a .22 blood alcohol content. He was released on an appearance ticket for DWI to the Town of Potsdam Court for a later date in October.