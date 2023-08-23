OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 33-year-old DeKalb man is facing multiple charges after an alleged domestic incident after being arrested on Monday, August 21.

New York State Police charged Ethan Bacon with third and fourth-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree grand larceny. The charges stem from an incident around 12:50 a.m. Monday on the Winter Road in the town of Oswegatchie.

An investigation determined Bacon and the victim were in a verbal argument which turned physical. The victim tried to contact law enforcement, but before doing so, Bacon stole the cell phone and would not return it.

The victim was able to flee from Bacon and locked themselves in a vehicle. Bacon became irate and started damaging the vehicle. The victim drove away to a nearby residence to get help.

Bacon was arrested and transported to the state police headquarters in Ogdensburg for processing. He was arraigned in the Town of Oswegatchie Court where he was released on his own recognizance.