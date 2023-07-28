MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police have arrested a 40-year-old Massena man on Thursday, July 27 for fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and other multiple vehicle and traffic offenses.

State police said Gregory Baxter was arrested regarding an incident Friday, July 21. Around 11:06 p.m. on July 21, troopers observed a blue 2011 Ford F250, traveling on County Route 52 in the town of Lawrence at a high rate of speed.

A traffic stop was initiated, but the vehicle failed to comply. State police pursued the vehicle for about 12 miles before it came to an end near the intersection of State Highway 458 and Dave Mills Road.

The truck’s driver failed to negotiate the curve causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and overturn. Troopers responded to the overturned vehicle, but the operator fled the scene into the woods.

Baxter was spotted the next morning at 9 a.m. along State Highway 458. He was provided medical attention and transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for a large laceration on his arm. Baxter was later released from the hospital.

He later turned himself in at Massena state police barracks and was processed. Baxter was released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Lawrence Court and the Town of Hopkinton Court for later dates in August.