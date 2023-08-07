MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 36-year-old Moira man is facing charges after an alleged domestic dispute on Friday, August 4.

New York State Police arrested Joshua Hogeboon after troopers responded to County Route 17, in the town of Moira for a domestic dispute. An investigation determined Hogeboon and the victim were involved in a verbal argument. During the argument Hogeboon took the victims phone, threw it, broke it, and pushed the victim.

The victim didn’t suffer any injuries during the incident. Further investigation determined there was an active order of protection in place. He was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.

Hogeboon was arrested and processed at the state police headquarters at Malone. He was arraigned in the town of Town of Moira Court and released on his own recognizance.