WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police in Carthage have arrested three people from Jefferson County after an investigation into an alleged stolen Bobcat Skid Steer from a business in the city of Watertown.

Jesse D. Weeks, age 42 from Dexter

age 42 from Dexter Randy H. Hartle , age 48 from Watertown

, age 48 from Watertown Shayna M. Chatterton, age 37 from Watertown

All three suspects were arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 2nd degree, a “C” felony.

According to state police, an Investigation revealed all three subjects were found in possession of a stolen 2021 Bobcat Skid steer valued at $63,322 and a stolen equipment trailer valued at $2,500.

All three subjects were arraigned in the Town of Croghan Court in Lewis County. Chatterton was released on her own recognizance. Hartle and Weeks were remanded to the Lewis County Public Safety Building and held without bail.