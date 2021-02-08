State Police arrest Watertown man for criminal possession of weapon

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have confirmed the arrest of a man from Watertown.

State Police confirmed the arrest of Richard E. Daniels, 43, from Watertown, New York, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree and Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree.

According to NYSP, Daniels was arrested on January 30, 2021, after he fired a .22 caliber rifle from his residence and hit a neighbor’s pole barn 216 away in the Town of Watertown.

Additionally, Daniels was charged with possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony in Florida in 2001.

The arrests and charges were officially published by New York State Police on February 5, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story