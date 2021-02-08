State Police arrest Watertown man for criminal possession of weapon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have confirmed the arrest of a man from Watertown.

State Police confirmed the arrest of Richard E. Daniels, 43, from Watertown, New York, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree and Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree.

According to NYSP, Daniels was arrested on January 30, 2021, after he fired a .22 caliber rifle from his residence and hit a neighbor’s pole barn 216 away in the Town of Watertown.

Additionally, Daniels was charged with possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony in Florida in 2001.

The arrests and charges were officially published by New York State Police on February 5, 2021.