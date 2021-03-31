State Police arrest woman after she abducted 5-year-old son from Calcium Primary School

LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police arrested a woman on Tuesday following an abduction incident at a school in the Indian River Central School District.

According to New York State Police, following reports of a child abduction, an investigation determined that the child’s biological mother, Katrina Seese, 33, from Greetown, P.A., took the five-year-old-boy from the Calcium Primary School playground.

State Police confirmed that there was a stay-away order of protection issued against Seese, listing the child as the protected party.

Calcium Primary School administrators immediately contacted 911 and reported a description of the woman and vehicle.

New York State Troopers then located the suspect vehicle and five-year-old on County Route 76 in the town of Adams.

NYSP confirmed that the child was unharmed.

Subsequently following the incident, Katrina A. Seese was arrested for Custodial Interference in the second degree ad Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree. She was transported to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building for Centralized Arraignment.

This incident took place in Jefferson County on March 30, 2021.