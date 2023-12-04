CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance on a burglary complaint that occurred 5432 County Route 27, in the town of Canton on Sunday, November 26.

Just before 8:10 a.m., Troopers responded to County Route 27, in the town of Canton for a burglary complaint. A 2011 yellow and Black Caterpillar 304DCR excavator with rubber tracks, two-foot bucket, and front push blade was on a black in color, 2018 PJ/TR hydraulic tilt trailer approximately 20 feet in length, both were stolen from the residence. The owner of the residence last saw the excavator on the trailer on November 23.

Any residence or business in the surrounding area with video surveillance is encouraged to review footage.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, they are asked to contact SP Canton, 315-379-0012.

Courtesy of New York State Police