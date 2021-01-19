State Police asking for information on property found in Plattsburgh in December

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — Property has been uncovered in the town of Plattsburgh.

New York State Police are asking for public assistance regarding an electric bike found in December.

According to troopers, State Police recovered a bike that appeared to be discarded on a bike trail on December 11, 2020. The trail was located on State Route 9 in the town of Plattsburgh, New York.

Those with any information regarding the property is asked to contact State Police Plattsburgh Trooper Keri Brean at 518-873-2777.