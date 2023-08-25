New York State Police, as well as local law enforcement, will be out in full force during the Memorial Day weekend. (File Photo)

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 35-year-old DeKalb man is facing multiple charges after an alleged incident in the town of DeKalb on Thursday, August 24.

State police charged Christopher Dafoe with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Authorities responded to County Route 17 in the town of Dekalb around 4:10 p.m. This was for a fight in progress complaint.

An investigation determined, the victim and Dafoe were involved in a physical altercation that led to Dafoe punching the victim in the face causing a cut and a bruise and taking the cell phone. The victim received medical attention by Hermon Rescue, but signed off on having further treatment at the hospital.

Dafoe was arrested and transported to the state police headquarters in Gouverneur for processing. He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Dekalb Court for a later date in September.