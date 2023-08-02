MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Massena man is facing multiple charges after an alleged confrontation on Tuesday, August 1.

New York State Police have charged 60-year-old Charles Chapman with first degree criminal contempt and second degree aggravated harassment. State police responded to Larue Road in the town of Massena for a violation of an order protection complaint.

An investigation revealed the victim and Chapman have had problems in the past, which are still ongoing. Chapman is alleged to have constantly yelled profanity, which is in violation of the complete stay away order of protection.

Chapman was arrested and transported to the state police office in Massena for processing. He was arraigned in the Town of Massena Court where he was remanded to St. Lawrence County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.