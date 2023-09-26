POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 24-year-old Potsdam male is facing first degree criminal contempt charges after an alleged violation of an order of protection.

New York State Police arrested Aidon Clothier after he allegedly violated a complete stay away order of protection that was put in place the court. On Monday, September 25, authorities were notified of Clothier violating the order.

The victim received a letter from Clothier which is violation of the court order. Clothier was arrested and transported to the state police headquarters in Gouverneur for processing.

He was arraigned in the Town of Fowler Court and released to the supervision of St. Lawrence County Probation Department.