ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — An underage drinking initiative in Oneida County revealed that one location was not in compliance with underage drinking laws.
According to a press release from New York State Police, the initiative was conducted by troopers on April 29 in Oneida County. As a result of the initiative, 21 businesses were checked and found in compliance. Those businesses are listed below.
- Fastrac, 9249 River Rd Marcy, NY 13403
- Fastrac, 384 N. Genesee St Utica, NY 13502
- Byrne Dairy, 20 Herkimer Rd Utica, NY 13502
- Fastrac, 1301 Herkimer Rd. Utica, NY 13502
- Byrne Dairy, 185 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro, NY 13492
- Fastrac, 1400 Oriskany St Utica, NY 13501
- Speedway, 800 Oriskany Blvd Yorkville, NY 13495
- Cliffs, 4862 Commercial Drive New Hartford, NY 13413
- Rocks Liquors, 280 Oriskany Blvd Yorkville, NY 13495
- Runway, 8515 Seneca Tpk New Hartford, NY 13413
- Mirabito, 8536 Senaca Tpk New Hartford, NY 13413
- Seneca Liquors, 8630 Seneca Tpk New Hartford, NY 13413
- Cliffs, 17 Genesee St New Hartford, NY 13413
- Famco, 28 Kellogg Rd New Hartford, NY 13413
- A-Plus/Sunoco, 9272 Kellogg Rd New Hartford, NY 13413
- Mirabito, 3417 Oneida St Chadwicks, NY 13319
- Cliffs, 33 Utica St Clinton, NY 13323
- Byrne Dairy, 7767 Rt 5 Clinton, NY 13313
- Cliffs, 7481 St 5 Clinton, NY 13323
- Stewarts, 5319 St Westmoreland, NY 13490
- Cliffs, 8429 Rt 69 Oriskany, NY 13424
However, the Circle K located at 7296 St 233 Westmoreland was found not to be in compliance with laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to individuals under the age of 21. As a result, 25-year-old Christina D. Loomis from Utica was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree and Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old.