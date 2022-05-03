ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — An underage drinking initiative in Oneida County revealed that one location was not in compliance with underage drinking laws.

According to a press release from New York State Police, the initiative was conducted by troopers on April 29 in Oneida County. As a result of the initiative, 21 businesses were checked and found in compliance. Those businesses are listed below.

Fastrac, 9249 River Rd Marcy, NY 13403

Fastrac, 384 N. Genesee St Utica, NY 13502

Byrne Dairy, 20 Herkimer Rd Utica, NY 13502

Fastrac, 1301 Herkimer Rd. Utica, NY 13502

Byrne Dairy, 185 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro, NY 13492

Fastrac, 1400 Oriskany St Utica, NY 13501

Speedway, 800 Oriskany Blvd Yorkville, NY 13495

Cliffs, 4862 Commercial Drive New Hartford, NY 13413

Rocks Liquors, 280 Oriskany Blvd Yorkville, NY 13495

Runway, 8515 Seneca Tpk New Hartford, NY 13413

Mirabito, 8536 Senaca Tpk New Hartford, NY 13413

Seneca Liquors, 8630 Seneca Tpk New Hartford, NY 13413

Cliffs, 17 Genesee St New Hartford, NY 13413

Famco, 28 Kellogg Rd New Hartford, NY 13413

A-Plus/Sunoco, 9272 Kellogg Rd New Hartford, NY 13413

Mirabito, 3417 Oneida St Chadwicks, NY 13319

Cliffs, 33 Utica St Clinton, NY 13323

Byrne Dairy, 7767 Rt 5 Clinton, NY 13313

Cliffs, 7481 St 5 Clinton, NY 13323

Stewarts, 5319 St Westmoreland, NY 13490

Cliffs, 8429 Rt 69 Oriskany, NY 13424

However, the Circle K located at 7296 St 233 Westmoreland was found not to be in compliance with laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to individuals under the age of 21. As a result, 25-year-old Christina D. Loomis from Utica was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree and Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old.