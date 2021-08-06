State Police confirm details on Thousand Islands Bridge suicide

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials have confirmed details regarding an apparent suicide at the Thousand Islands International Bridge.

New York State Police Trooper Keller, from Troop D confirmed to ABC50 that on Tuesday, August 3, a man jumped from the Thousand Islands Bridge into the St. Lawrence River. This incident took place around 1:18 p.m. and is being labeled as a suicide.

According to Trooper Keller, the man’s body was later recovered on Thursday, August 5 by the State Police Undercover Recovery Team. His body was transported to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown and is pending and autopsy.

Despite rumors, Keller also confirmed that there was no note left at the bridge at the scene of the suicide.

Several other local law enforcement and local EMS agencies assisted at the scene, and throughout the investigation. The identity of the man has not been released.