State Police continue search for missing Jefferson County teen

LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Police are continuing to search for a missing Jefferson County teen.
New York State Police Troop D Commander Major Darrin S. Pitkin released on October 14, that Savannah R. Ostrom was reported missing. Ostrom, 16, was last seen at her residence in the town of LeRay, N.Y.
According to NYSP, Ostrom stands at 5 feet, 5 inches, has brown eyes and dark hair and weighs approximately 165 pounds.
Those with any information regarding Savannah Ostrom are being asked to contact 911 or State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.
LATEST STORIES:
- $5,000 worth of apples stolen from Niagara County farm
- ‘Clouds’, by teen who died of cancer seven years ago, hits No. 1 on iTunes
- Virtual tour of Ten Broeck Mansion starts at noon
- WATCH: SU Football Head Coach Dino Babers’ weekly press conference
- Newsfeed Now: Man climbs Trump Tower; Titans owner helps family in need
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.