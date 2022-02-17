NORTH BANGOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Franklin County man was arrested last weekend on illegal weapon charges.

The New York State Police have confirmed the arrest of 29-year-old Daniel C. Cole, of North Bangor after he was allegedly found to have possessed an illegal weapon.

According to NYSP, during an investigation into a reported verbal domestic dispute, Troopers discovered an automatic AR-15 style rifle, which Cole illegally possessed.

Subsequently, Cole was arrested on charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree and Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Cole was arraigned in the town of Westville Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on February 23, 2022.