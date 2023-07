WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State police said they’ve located the owner of a missing 4-wheeler that was found in the town of Turin on Monday, July 10.

State Police said they found the vehicle earlier in the month along West Road in the town of Turin in Lewis County. The model was a 2004 Polaris 500 HO 4×4 ATP four-wheeler.

Authorities said they reached the owner last week and thanked the public for their assistance.