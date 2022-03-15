BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents will have the opportunity to learn how to safely transport children in their car at an event in Onondaga County.

The New York State Police along with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and Baldwinsville Police Department will be hosting a car seat check event on Saturday, March 26. The event will take place at the Baldwinsville Fire Department, Station one located at 7911 Crego Road in Baldwinsville from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Child safety seat technicians will be available to help individuals install their child’s safety seat and answer any questions. Those interested in attending should call (315) 455-2826 to make an appointment.