State Police identify Trooper who died on Great Sacandaga Lake

NORTHVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have identified the Trooper who died following an incident on the Great Sacandaga Lake.

On Monday, State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen confirmed the line of duty death of Trooper James J. Monda, 45 of Schenectady County. According to Superintendent Bruen, Trooper Monda was working a marine details on August 22 at the boat launch in Fulton County.

Trooper Monda was reported to have gone into the water, where he did not resurface. He was transported to Nathan Littauer Hospital where he died.

Following the incident, Trooper Monda was recognized for 18 years spent with the New York State Police force. During this time, he served primarily in Troop G. However, he was assigned to Troop B for nearly a year following field training before returning to Troop G. His last assignment was State Police Princetown.

James J. Monda is survived by his fiancée, mother and father.