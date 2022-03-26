WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Watertown are asking for the public’s assistance regarding an investigation into larceny that took place at the Salmon Run Mall.

NYSP is attempting to identify an individual that was captured in photos. The individual is reportedly wanted for questioning in regards to a larceny investigation that occurred March 16 inside a store at the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the person in the photos is being asked to contact State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.