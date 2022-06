MONTAGUE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a burglary at a seasonal camp in Lewis County.

Several Honda generators and a Stihl chainsaw were stolen from the camp. According to State Police, this occurred on May 18 on Culpepper Road in the town of Montague.

Those with information are asked to contact State Police in Lowville at 315-376-6513 and refer to case number 10838805.