State Police investigating death of infant in Hermon

HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities are currently investigating the death of an infant in St. Lawrence County.

According to New York State Police, an infant has died in the town of Hermon, New York. State Troopers were called to the scene of a possible drowning of a nine-month old on July 3, 2021.

The child was transported by the Hermon Fire Department to Gouverneur Hospital and then to Upstate Golisano’s Children’s Hospital in Syracuse where the child died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday and State Police are continuing to investigate this incident.