ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police are investigating the death of a 61-year-old Clayton woman found unattended in an Alexandria Bay hotel room over the weekend.

Authorities and EMS personnel said they found Amy Koehler on Sunday, October 8 at the Bonnie Castle Resort located at 31 Holland Street after responding to a call on a reported unconscious female.

When Troopers and EMS personnel arrived, Koehler was located deceased inside a hotel room bathtub. A preliminary investigation on scene revealed no signs of foul play and the scene was consistent with that of an accidental drowning. It may have possibly been a medical event.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine an official cause of death and the investigation is continuing.