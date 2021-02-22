State police investigating fatal Amish buggy crash in Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday.

According to NYSP on February 21 at approximately 5:15 a.m. troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision on US Highway 11 in the town of Gouverneur.

A investigation determined that a horse-drawn Amish buggy was struck by a 2002 Ford Expedition. State Police confirmed that the buggy was occupied by 23-year-old Levi L. Swartzentruber Jr., and 20-year-old Mose L. Swartzentruber, both of Antwerp, and the vehicle was operated by James R. Shuster, 26, of Brushton.

St. Lawrence County Coroner Kevin Crosby responded to the scene and pronounced Levi L. Swartzentruber Jr. deceased. Coroner Crosby authorized removal of his body from the scene.

Mose Swartzentruber was transported to Gouverneur Hospital by Gouverneur Rescue for leg and shoulder pain.

The horse was also severely injured and dispatched by law enforcement.

New York State Police were assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.