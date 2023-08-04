LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police are investigating the cause of a fatal automobile accident that claimed the life of a 58-year-old Ogdensburg woman.

Authorities are looking into an accident that happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, August 3. A preliminary investigation determined a gray 2021 Toyota sedan was traveling west on Brown Road in the town of Lisbon. The driver, 38-year-old William Bruyere II of Denver approached the intersection of State Highway 68 and Cline Road failing to observe a stop sign.

Bruyere attempted to stop, lost control of the vehicle and exited the roadway striking a tree. Bruyere was transported to Claxton Hepburn Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger was identified as Rosella Turnbull and numerous life-saving measures were taken. However, local fire and rescue personnel could not revive Turnbull. She was pronounced deceased on scene by the St. Lawrence County Coroner.

The NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to this incident. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Heuvelton Fire and Rescue and Lisbon Fire and Rescue assisted with the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.