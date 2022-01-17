ROME, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal one-way crash that happened on an exit ramp in Rome.

According to a press release from NYSP, a 2017 Ford Explorer being operated by 72-year-old Susan J. Caulfield went the wrong direction on the Erie Boulevard exit ramp from State Route 365 eastbound. While traveling the wrong way on the Downtown Rome exit she struck a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta head-on.

The Jetta was being operated by 55-year-old Kelly J. Larrivey who was then airlifted by Mercy Flight to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries. However, 88-year-old Marjorie E. Larrivey was a front-seat passenger during the crash and was pronounced dead after being transported to Rome Memorial Hospital.

Caulfield was reportedly not injured in the crash. She was tested by a State Police Drug Recognition Expert who determined negative results for any drug or alcohol impairment.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Rome Fire Department.