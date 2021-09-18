State Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State police are investigating a motorcycle and SUV crash that resulted in a fatality on Thursday. State police responded to the crash at the intersection of State Route 46 and Main Street in Western on September 16.

After investigating police discovered that a 2011 Chevrolet Traverseoperated by 44-year-old Earl D. Turner from Kentucky, was traveling north on Route 46 and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Main Street but was rear-ended by a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle, 67-year-old Mehdi Tayefeh from Rome, was transported to Rome Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Turner was also injured in the crash.

Witnesses reported that Tayefeh had begun to pass multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone that slowed due to the Traverse making a left-hand turn. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.