CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened on December 17 in Cicero.

According to a press release from New York State Police, the accident occured on Northern Boulevard near the intersection of Totman Road. The inital investigation has determined that around 7 p.m. on Friday 20-year-old Chatuma M. Crawford from Kirkville was walking along the road when he ventured into the roadway to retrieve his cell phone.

While in the roadway, Crawford walked into the path of a 2018 Toyota operated by 52-year-old Michael A. Aregano who was traveling south. Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the accident.

Aregano who is an off-duty police officer from Cicero, and his passenger were both transported to Crouse Hospital for evaluation. He was evaluated at the hospital for any drug or alcohol impairment, but tested negative for both.

The investigation is ongoing and is now being handled by the NYS Attorney General’s Office as required by law.