State police investigating homicide in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State police are investigating after a shooting in Oneida County resulted in a death.

Police responded to the shooting at 3664 State Route 69 in Annsville on September 17. After arriving at the scene and beginning their investigation police determined that two brothers, 27-year-old Matthew E. Westcott and 30-year-old James E. Westcott, were the ones involved in the incident.

It was revealed that the two brothers had a verbal argument which resulted in Matthew shooting his brother with a shotgun. The father of the men, Edward Westcott heard the gunshot and immediately called police.

James Westcott was transported by ambulance to Rome Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead due to a gunshot wound to the face. As a result, Matthew was arrested and charged for Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, Taberg Fire Department, and Amcare Ambulance Services.