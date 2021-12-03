State Police issues 846 tickets in North Country over Thanksgiving

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released the results from this year’s special Thanksgiving holiday traffic enforcement period.

During this campaign, New York State Police conducted sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols and ticketed distracted drivers who were using handheld electronic devices during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The effort in the North Country region was led by State Police Troop B. During the period, Police issued 194 tickets for speeding, 26 for distracted driving, 75 seatbelt violations and 12 for violating the Move Over law. New York State Police also arrested 11 individuals for Driving While Intoxicated.

In total statewide, New York State Police issued 12,975 tickets during the special traffic enforcement period. Out of the total tickets, 4,609 were for speeding, 440 were for distracted driving, 1,526 were for seatbelt violations and 119 were found to have violated the Move Over law.

Troopers also arrested 183 people for Driving While Intoxicated and investigated 1,041 crashes, including one fatal crash.

The Thanksgiving holiday traffic enforcement period began on Wednesday, November 24 and continued through Sunday, November 28, 2021. The effort was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.