UPDATE: New York State Police have located the owner of the missing dirt bike as of Monday. They would like to thank public for their help in resolving this matter.

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of a 2002 blue and yellow Suzuki-Motorcycle.

On July 31, 2023, around 8:25 a.m., Troopers responded to the Town of Tupper Lake Highway garage, where the dirt bike was located in a wooded area behind the garage. The Troopers have conducted multiple area interviews in attempting to locate the owner of the dirt bike.

If anyone recognizes the dirt bike or knows the owner of the dirt bike, they are asked to contact SP Tupper Lake at 518-873-2750.

Courtesy of New York State Police