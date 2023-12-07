PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 49-year-old Jeremy Brummet has been reported by his family as missing since Nov. 27.

State Police are in Pulaski looking for him.

Brummet is six feet tall, 240 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes, a mustache and goatee, and wears glasses.

Courtesy of NYSP.

State Police say he was last seen on Nov. 23 around 12:30 p.m., wearing a light green t-shirt, khaki shorts, and gray and red shoes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Brummet, they are asked to contact State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.