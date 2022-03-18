NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A search is ongoing for a hiker that has gone missing in the Adirondacks region.

The New York State Police at Ray Brook is currently assisting Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers in searching for 61-year-old Thomas Howard of Westport, Connecticut.

According to NYSP, Howard went hiking on Friday, March 11, 2022, on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, but was reported missing after failing to return from his trip on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Howard stands at approximately 6’1″ and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and was last known to be wearing a long red jacket, great boots and snowshoes.

Howard’s last known location was at the Marcy Dam lean-to.

New York State Police and Forest Rangers are asking anyone who may have seen Howard contact Troop B at 518-891-2000 or New York State DEC in Ray Brook at 518-891-0235.