State Police searching for missing Jefferson County teen

LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are currently searching for a missing teen.
New York State Police are on the lookout for a missing teen who has believed to have runaway from her residence in the town of LeRay.
State Police confirmed that Savannah R. Ostrom, 16, is missing and was last seen at her residence on October 14, 2020.
According to NYSP, Ostrom can be described as having brown eyes, dark brown hair and she stands at five feet, five inches at 165 pounds.
Those with any information regarding the location of Savannah Ostrom as asked to contact 911 or the New York State Police Headquarters at 315- 366- 6000.
