State police searching for missing Oswego County teen

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State police are searching for a missing 17-year-old from Oswego, New York.

According to a press release from New York State Police, Emane M. Bouffard was last seen on August 22 in the town of Oswego. Bouffard is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes, and has black hair.

She was last seen at her residence on County Route 7 in the town of Oswego, Oswego County.

Police are asking the public to come forward with any information they may have about Bouffard’s whereabouts.