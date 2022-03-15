CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing 15-year-old from Cicero.

According to NYSP, they are searching for 15-year-old Giovanni A. Spagnola who is from Cicero in Onondaga County. He was last seen on February 2.

Spagnola is described as being 5 foot 5 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Police believe he is near Auburn, New York.

If anyone has information regarding where Spagnola is located they are asked to contact 911 or State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.