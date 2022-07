WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl from Watertown.

According to police, 17-year-old Jacey T. Berry was last seen on July 5 on South Rutland Street in the City of Watertown. Berry is described as having blue eyes and pink hair.

Police said they believe Berry is in the Watertown area. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Berry is being asked to contact 911 or State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.