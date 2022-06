OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are searching for 23-year-old Brittney L. Snyder of Ogdensburg.

According to State Police, Snyder was last physically seen on April 12, 2022, but was last heard by phone on June 5, 2022. She was last known to be in Syracuse, New York.

Snyder is 5’5″ tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. A photo of her is included below:

Brittney L. Snyder, 23, of Ogdensburg

Those with information are asked to call New York State Trooper Ashley at 315-379-0012.