RICHLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Pulaski are investigating a burglary that took place in Richland.

According to a press release from NYSP, the burglary occurred at the Selkirk Shores State Park on State Route 3. Someone at the location reportedly forcibly entered the property and vandalized a men’s room causing over $2,500 in damages.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident they are being asked to contact State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.