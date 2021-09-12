State police searching for the owners of items left at NYS Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — State police are attempting to find the owners of dozens of items that were left at the 2021 Great New York State Fair.

Photos in the press release from New York State Police show over a dozen phones, keys, glasses, backpacks and more that have been turned in and are waiting to be picked up by their owners.







If someone recognizes any of the items in the photos or lost an item while attending the fair, they are being asked to contact the New York State Police in North Syracuse.