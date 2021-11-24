State Police seeking assistance identifying attempted robbery suspect

CLINTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred at Cliff’s Local Market in the Village of Clinton.

According to a press release from New York State Police, the incident took place at 33 Utica Street in Clinton at approximately 7:30 p.m. on November 22. The suspect at the scene attempted to obtain cash from the cashier, however, no weapon was displayed and no threats were made by the individual.

The suspect is being described as a white male, in his mid to early ’20s, wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt, dark ripped jeans, and tan boots with a light red face mask. Police are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.