CLAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are attempting to identify an individual and are asking for the public’s assistance.

According to a press release from NYSP, officers in Lysander are attempting to identify the individual that was captured on surveillance video. The individual reportedly entered the glove compartment of a pickup truck on Quadrant Lane in the town of Clay and stole a wallet including credit cards.

If anyone recognizes the individual in the photos, they are asked to contact State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.