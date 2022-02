SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in North Syracuse are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect.

According to a press release from NYSP, they are investigating a robbery that took place on December 26 in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America on Old Collamer Road in DeWitt.

They released several photos of the suspect and asked anyone who could identify the individual to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.