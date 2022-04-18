DEWITT, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in North Syracuse are investigating a hit and run accident that occurred on April 17.

According to a press release from NYSP, the incident occurred between 7:45 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Route 2988 in the town of DeWitt. An investigation determined that the suspect’s vehicle was traveling west on Route 298 towards Court Street when it veered off the south shoulder of the roadway and struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was reportedly running along the shoulder of the roadway heading east. After hitting the pedestrian, the vehicle struck a metal reflector and then immediately left the scene of the accident.

The 57-year-old male victim was transported to Upstate University Hospital with a compound fracture to the right leg, broken ribs, and a fractured spine and shoulder. Police are asking anyone that was in the area of Route 298 near Court street Sunday morning and may have seen the crash or has information to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.