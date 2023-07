WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for the owner of a found four-wheeler.

State Police said they found the vehicle on Monday, July 10 along West Road in the town of Turin in Lewis County. The model is a 2004 Polaris 500 HO 4×4 ATP four-wheeler.

If anyone has any information regarding the found ATV, they are asked to contact State Police at 315-366-6000.