State Police seeking information on woman who stole $170+ of merchandise from Potsdam Walmart

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — State authorities are seeking information regarding the identity of an individuals who stole merchandise from Walmart in Potsdam at the end of April.

According to New York State Police, on April 25, 2021, a shoplifter was reported at the Walmart in Potsdam. An investigation revealed that at approximately 7 p.m., a female suspect stole a variety of merchandise totaling $174.46.

The suspect left the store and entered the front passenger seat of an older Chevrolet Silverado. A picture of the truck is featured below:

State Police described the subject to be wearing a black zip up jacket with white letters, a gray baseball cap, pink t-shirt, black sneakers and blue jeans. The female suspect was also wearing glasses and a black face mask.

Those with information are asked to contact Trooper Joshua Foster at (518) 873-2776.